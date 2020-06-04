Tottenham confirm one positive coronavirus case

Tottenham have confirmed they have received the only positive test for coronavirus from the fifth round of Premier League testing results.

The fifth batch of tests took place on Monday and Tuesday this week.

A statement from Tottenham read: “We have been informed by the Premier League that we have received one positive test for COVID-19 following the latest round of testing at our Training Centre.

Due to medical confidentiality, the individual’s name will not be disclosed.

“They are currently asymptomatic and will now self-isolate for seven days, in line with Premier League protocol, before undergoing further testing.

“We shall continue to strictly adhere to the Premier League’s Return to Training protocol, which ensures our Training Centre remains a safe and virus-free working environment.”

It follows the fourth-round results which were published last weekend, in which there were no new positive tests indicated.

A total of 12 individuals tested positive for COVID-19 out of 3882 from the initial four rounds.

All 20 top-flight clubs, who have now returned to close-contact training, are continuing to adhere to the latest medical advice from the Government and Public Health England to enable a phased resumption of sport in the UK, as a return to Premier League matches behind-closed-doors approaches.

The Premier League released the following statement on Wednesday regarding the latest test figures: “The Premier League can today confirm that on Monday 1 June and Tuesday 2 June, 1197 players and club staff were tested for COVID-19. Of these, one has tested positive from one club.

“Players or club staff who test positive will now self-isolate for a period of seven days.

“The Premier League is providing this aggregated information for the purposes of competition integrity and transparency. No specific details as to clubs or individuals will be provided by the League and results will be made public after each round of testing.”

If any players from Manchester City or Arsenal, and Aston Villa or Sheffield United return positive tests, it would almost certainly rule them out of the respective teams’ fixtures scheduled for June 17.

‘Project Restart’ rules require a player who returns a positive test to remain away from group activities for 14 days (subject to the return of a negative test).

Premier League chief executive Richard Masters said test results from the first three rounds had been “reassuring” and the number of positive cases were at an anticipated level.

Testing will continue on a twice-weekly basis as the resumption of the season moves closer. – Sky Sports.