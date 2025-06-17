Veteran Nollywood actor Ganiu Nafiu, popularly known as Alapini, has expressed regret over supporting President Bola Tinubu during the 2023 presidential campaign.

He lamented that he and other Yoruba film actors who stood behind the Renewed Hope movement have been neglected ever since the election.

Alapini voiced his disappointment during an interview on ‘Behind the Fame – African A-List TV’, a YouTube channel, where he discussed his acting career, health challenges, family issues, and his involvement in the Tinubu campaign.

Speaking with evident frustration in Yoruba, Alapini said the hope they had during the campaign season has since turned into disappointment.

“We were campaigning with joy thinking our messiah has arrived, because Tinubu is someone we have loved for many years, and he has been helpful to actors,” he said.

Alapini revealed that he and many other veterans spent two months campaigning for Tinubu, expecting that their loyalty and visibility would be appreciated after the victory.

“That was why we came out to support him for two months.

“We spent two months campaigning for him.”

When asked what they received in return for their efforts, Alapini responded with a tone of resignation saying,”Maybe they are not in the right frame of mind to think about giving anything in return yet.”

He alleged that despite the visible participation of elderly actors in campaign events, neither Tinubu’s son Seyi Tinubu nor the All Progressives Congress acknowledged their efforts.

“Would Seyi claim that he did not see we the old folks during when we were out there campaigning?

“Was Seyi blind that he did not notice our presence, the senior actors?” he asked.

On the scale of their support, Alapini stated,“We were over a hundred. We were all walking around, both young and old.

“We even campaigned at areas where some individuals could not conduct campaigns.

“I was entering markets when I am not a mad man.

“They did not give us anything.

“People were cursing us in comment sections when we were campaigning,” he said, referencing the backlash they faced online.

He cited the example of fellow actor Olaiya Igwe, who infamously stripped naked at a beach to pray for Tinubu’s victory.

“My friend Olaiya Igwe, who stripped himself naked in the beach because of Tinubu.

“ The curses that were placed on him, up till now he hasn’t been free from them.”

Alapini also debunked rumours that Igwe was rewarded with a car following the incident.

“Who gave him? It was not them,” he said flatly when the show host brought up the speculation.

When asked whether he would consider campaigning again for Tinubu’s 2027 re-election, the actor was hesitant and visibly disillusioned.

He said,“I haven’t thought about it yet.

“It is not even about second term campaign.

“ Maybe our only form of support will be curses for anyone who chooses to vote for him.”

Alapini also criticised Seyi Tinubu for focusing philanthropic efforts in Northern Nigeria, suggesting that Yoruba communities have been sidelined.

“That Seyi is now running around the North paying their hospital bills.

“Aren’t there sick people here in Yorubaland too?

“How many hospitals has he visited here in Yorubaland to pay bills for sick people?” Alapini queried.