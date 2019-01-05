Nollywood actor, Gbenga Akintunde, dies at 47

The news of Gbenga Akintunde’s death, popularly known as Burger, came as a shock to most of his fans and colleagues on Thursday, January 3, 2018.

Actor and producer, Kunle Afod, announced his death on his Instagram page, stating that he recently had a telephone conversation with Burger before he later received news of his death.

He wrote, “You called yesterday to confirm if I would still be holding my New Year party today and I was called this afternoon that you are no more, Burger. Heard you went to the hospital to complain about malaria this afternoon and few hours later, you are in the mortuary; this is so sad.”

Also, in a telephone conversation with Saturday Beats, actor and filmmaker, Saheed Balogun, said that news of Burger’s death came as a shock to him.

“His death is a shock to the entertainment industry, he was 47 years old. May his soul rest in peace; he is married and he has children,” he said.