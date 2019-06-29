Nollywood: Actors Guild begs Army to provide security for members, crew

The Actors Guild of Nigeria (AGN), has pleaded with the Chief of Army Staff, Tukur Yusuf Buratai, to provide security for its members and production crew in volatile areas especially in the North East region.

The body noted that the call became necessary in view of challenges faced by the group in film production in North-eastern part of the country.

The group recently paid a courtesy call on the Army boss in Abuja, where he was presented with an award for his achievements in national defence and security.

According to the National President, AGN, Mr. Emeka Rollas, “It is pertinent to know that without adequate security, no achievement can be made in any field”, pointing out that “Nollywood, being one of the driving force of our economy cannot be left in wilderness.”

Rollas, represented by Steve Eboh, informed that the guild will be partnering with the Nigerian Army to foster a stronger relationship to promote peace in the country.

“We request the partnership of the Nigerian Army in providing security for members and production crew when filming in volatile areas around the country especially in the North East region.

We also request a novelty football match between senior officers of the Nigerian Army and Nollywood stars.”

He commended the Army Chief for his professional leadership qualities which, he said had placed the Nigerian Army in an enviable position. – Thisday.