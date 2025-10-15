The Northern Nigeria Youth Leaders Forum (NNYLF) has condemned alleged plans by some political figures to stage a protest in Abuja demanding the release of Biafran separatist leader, Nnamdi Kanu, describing it as a “desperate move” by politicians disconnected from the realities facing Nigerian youths.

The forum’s president, Comrade Murtala Mohammed Gamji, while briefing newsmen on Tuesday in Abuja, said the court should be allowed to determine Kanu’s case.

Addressing concerns about Nnamdi Kanu’s continued detention, Gamji said: “As far as it stands now, he is guilty until proven otherwise.”

He said the forum would mobilise youths from Northern Nigeria for a three-day solidarity march from October 21 to 23 in support of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda.

“This is a message of hope for all Nigerian youths, whether they support the president or not. Because of the student loan initiative President Tinubu has introduced, we are coming to celebrate with him,” he said.

He added that paramilitary youth organizations such as the Peace Corps, Man O’ War, Boys Brigade, and Civilian JTF would participate in the march, emphasizing the need for unity across religious and ethnic divides.