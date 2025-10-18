Nottingham Forest have parted ways with manager Ange Postecoglou after a winless run of eight matches in charge.

The club revealed this in a short statement shared on X and its website.

The Greek coach’s time ended on Saturday afternoon after a 3-0 home defeat to Chelsea.

Forest wrote, “Nottingham Forest Football Club can confirm that after a series of disappointing results and performances, Ange Postecoglou has been relieved of his duties as head coach with immediate effect.

“The Club will make no further comment at this time.”

Postecoglou’s reign produced no victories — with six losses, including a dramatic Carabao Cup exit to Swansea City, where Forest squandered a 2-1 lead in stoppage time to lose 3-2.

Their only reprieve came from hard-fought draws against Burnley in the Premier League and Real Betis in the Europa League.

Two weeks ago, Postecoglou said he remained unfazed by the pressure surrounding his position, despite a poor start to his tenure.

This came after the former Tottenham and Celtic boss’s 3-2 Europa League defeat at home to Midtjylland.

Postecoglou’s tenure lasted just 39 days.

The Greek-Australian tactician has now been dismissed twice within four months in the Premier League.

He was first sacked by Tottenham in June — only 16 days after guiding the club to its first trophy in 17 years, a Europa League triumph.

Postecoglou had led Spurs to a 1-0 victory over Manchester United in Bilbao, ending a 41-year wait for European silverware and sealing a Champions League return for the north London side.

The 60-year-old had agreed to take charge of the club in September, following the departure of former manager Nuno Espírito Santo.

Forest confirmed the dismissal Espírito Santo bringing an end to his spell at The City Ground after weeks of reported tension between both parties.

Eight games into the 2025/2026 Premier League season, Forest have managed just one win, two draws, and five defeats.

The club currently sit 17th in the Premier League table with just five points. – AFP.