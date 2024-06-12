The Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, has said that the state government will pay government workers salaries on June 14th ahead of the Salah celebrations.

The governor said this during the commissioning of the State Secretariat Complex on Wednesday, in Benin City, the State capital.

According to him, “I have heard all the accolades about the minimum wage. I assure the workers that it is not a fluke. We are a very deliberate government that seats back to do our work. You know that for the seven and half years since we came into office, we have paid salaries on the 26th of every month.

“In cases where we have holidays, we pay our workers before the holidays so they have money to celebrate. In that same guise, we will be paying the salaries for June on Friday 14th of June ahead of the Salah celebration to enable you to have a good Salah.”