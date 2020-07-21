Ondo: Akeredolu emerges APC governorship candidate, records landslide victory

The incumbent governor of Ondo State, Rotimi Akeredolu, has won the governorship primary election held on Monday landslide.

Akeredolu polled 2,725 to become the candidate of the party, Olusola Oke came second with 262 votes while lsaacs Kekemeke came a distant third with 19 votes

Over 3,127 delegates voted in the election which commenced by 2pm and ended by 820pm.

Akeredolu led in all the 18 council areas of the state.

The governorship primary was held at the international Event Centre, the Dome in Akure, the state capital.

Eight aspirants contested the election after four stepped down for the incumbent governor.

The aspirants include the incumbent governor Rotimi Akeredolu, Olusola Oke, Olayide Adelami, Isaacs Kekemeke, Jumoke Anifowose, Sola Iji, Awodeyi Akinsehinwa and Bukola Adetula.

Four aspirants stepped down for the incumbent governor Rotimi Akeredolu before the election.

One of the aspirants, lfe Oyedele stepped down Sunday night while Dr Olusegun Abraham, Jimi Odimayo and Nathaniel Adojutelegan stepped down few hours to the election.

The sorting and counting ended by 1, 117 pm.

The number of invalid votes was 33.

Olaiye Adelami had four votes.

Bukola Adetula Nil

Nathaniel Adojutelegan- four votes

Jumoke Anifowose- two

Awodeyi one vote

Sola lji nine

Isaacs Kekemeke 19 votes

Jimi Odimayo Nil

Ife Oyedele- one vote

Sola Oke- 262.

The results

1***Akoko N/East

190- Akeredolu, oke 6, lji 2

128-Akeredolu, Oke 17, Kekemeke 1

3** Akoko S/E- 152- Akeredolu, Oke 7 Kekemeke 1

4** Akoko S/W— Akeredolu – 211, Oke17, Kekemeke 1, Anifowose 1

5*** Akure North- Akeredolu- 172, Oke- 5, Kekemeke 1

6** Akure South- Akeredolu122, Oke 29

7** Ese -Odo – Akeredolu 124, Kekemeke 10, lji- 4

8*ldanre – Akeredolu -141, Oke 5

9* lfedore- Akeredolu-142, Oke 1

10*** llaje- Akeredolu- 142 , Oke 44

11*** ile- Oluji/ Okeigbo- Akeredolu-146, Oke 4

12***lrele- Akeredolu- 122, Oke 26

13*** Odigbo- Akeredolu-154, Oke 13, lji 1

14*** Okitipupa- Akeredolu- 155, Oke 22

15*** Ondo East- Akeredolu- 150, Oke 3, Kekemeke 1, Anifowose 1

16*** Ondo West- Akeredolu 168, Oke 15

17*** Ose- Akeredolu 141, Oke 18

18*** Owo- Akeredolu- 161, Oke 2, Adelami 3.