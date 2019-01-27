Opposition parties hail as US, UK, EU condemn Onnoghen’s suspension

Opposition parties on Saturday commended the United States, United Kingdom and the European Union (EU) for taking a stand against President Muhammadu Buhari’s suspension of the Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Walter Onnoghen.

The opposition parties asked that they should go a step further by sanctioning those responsible for the action.

The first national spokesperson of the Coalition of United Political Parties (CUPP), Imo Ugochinyere, stated this in a statement made available to journalists in Abuja.

But, Ugochinyere asked that the sanctions for government officials, including the acting CJN, Tanko Mohammed, should include a travel ban.

He also commended justices of the Supreme Court, who boycotted the Saturday’s inauguration of election tribunals presided over by the acting CJN.

He asked the Nigeria Bar Association to emulate the justices and begin to boycott court sessions.

The statement read, “Opposition parties on the platform of Coalition of United Political Parties welcome the position taken by the United States, United Kingdom and the European Union on President Muhammadu Buhari’s illegal suspension of the Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Walter Onnoghen.

“We ask them to take a further hard stand against Buhari and officials of his government until they reverse the illegal decision.

“The CUPP asks that the hard stand should include travel bans on key officials of this government, including Justice Tanko Muhammed.

“The coalition also commends Justices of the Supreme Court who boycotted Mohammed’s inauguration of election tribunals today (Saturday),

“By their action, they have shown the world that they are heroes of democracy.

“We advise the Nigeria Bar Association to take a cue from that and begin to boycott court sessions until the right thing is done on this matter.

“Nigeria must rise again.”