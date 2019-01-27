I have fulfilled my campaign promises to Nigerians, says Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari on Saturday said he had fulfilled his campaign promises to Nigerians.

The President, who spoke at a mega rally of the All Progressives Congress in Osogbo, Osun State capital, ahead of the February general elections, reminded Nigerians of the condition under which he came into office in 2015.

Buhari spoke to thousands of the APC, chieftains and party supporters including the national chairman of the APC, Comrade Adams Oshiomole, the APC national leader, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, former interim national chairman, Chief Bisi Akande, Osun State governor, Mr. Isiaka Gboyega Oyetola, and his deputy, Gboyega Alabi, immediate past Osun state governor, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola, former governor of Rivers State and Minister of Transport, Hon. Rotimi Ameachi, and the national women leader of the APC, Chief Mrs. Kemi Nelson, among others.

Buhari said his administration on assumption off office in 2015 met the terrorist group, Boko Haram, occupying seventeen local governments in Yobe and Borno States and other parts of the North East but said no single council today is in the control of the insurgent group, adding that “except where they have soft targets market places and motor parks.”

According to him, his administration had significantly improved on agriculture.

Buhari, who also said had done his best in fighting corruption, assured that whoever that is found to be corrupt will not be spared, adding that “they will be prosecuted and brought to justice.”

Acknowledging people’s support for him, he expressed gratitude to the people for “trooping out and lining up the streets in the scorching sun to wave him and his entourage.”

Asking the people to vote for him and his deputy, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, in the February poll, he also appealed to them to vote for all candidates under the platform of the APC in the general elections, assuring that they would not let them down.

Also, the Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, said those contending power with the APC never meant well for this nation. In their resolve, they are determined to draw us back but by the grace of God we are moving on and higher.”

Earlier, the Osun State governor, Mr. Oyetola, advised the people of the state to return Buhari for the second term, saying his administration had done so much for the state in the area of social investment and youth empowerment, road construction, health, agriculture.

The governor said votes for Buhari will provide an opportunity for the people of the state to continue to enjoy good and quality programmes of the Buhari administration.

He advised the people not to allow corrupt politicians to over power in the interest of the future of the nation, saying “the APC is a party of today and the future.”