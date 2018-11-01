Oshiomhole defends performance as APC Chairman

The National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Adams Oshiomhole, on Wednesday, met with President Muhammadu Buhari at the Presidential Villa in Abuja.

During the visit, he addressed issues around his performance as the party’s National Chairman.

He also reacted to some reports that about 15 Governors have been making arrangements to remove him as the Party’s Chairman.

He described the rumours as false, noting, however, that he is under no illusion as his job as the party’s Chairman can come to an end at any time.

The APC National Chairman further stated that he cannot compromise his core principles of fairness and equity, simply to satisfy some aggrieved governors who are his friends.

He added that he would not mortgage his conscience to keep his job and that he has no power to appoint candidates.

According to him, if in any case he is removed as the chairman, he would have satisfied his conscience by working along the path of fairness and justice.