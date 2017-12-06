PDP Enugu Chapter endorses Dokpesi for National Chairmanship

The Enugu State chapter of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Tuesday endorsed Chief Raymond Dokpesi as its candidate for the party’s national chairman to be elected at Saturday’s National Convention.

Chairman of the party in the state, Mr Austine Nnamani, announced the endorsement when the state executive committee members and delegates to the convention received Dokpesi at the party’s secretariat in Enugu.

Nnamani described Dokpesi as a man of “reputable character needed to bring the needed change in the PDP’’.

“We believe he is a man that has serious degree of integrity. All of us believe that if a man of serious character is elected at Saturday convention, the level of the party will change.

“Having seen your colleagues, we have seen those qualities we are looking for in you.

“Now that we have found that kind of person we are looking for, a man that we think when if elected the political atmosphere in PDP will change, I want to assure you that we are for you.

“Like other speakers have said, we are known for our sincerity; so, count Enugu delegates as one of the states that are for you,” Nnamani said.

He advised Dokpesi to look into the problems of the PDP in South-East as well as ensure that he made wide consultations with members when taking decisions, especially on election-related matters, if elected.

Addressing the party members earlier, Dokpesi had attributed the problem of unrest in the South-East and Niger Delta to injustice and unfairness. “We must make sure that the injustice created by the All Progressive Congress is corrected and we are determined to do it.

“To do this, we must win the 2019 election first,” Dokpesi said.

He added that his driving force to be national chairman of the party was to win 2019 was to ensure justice and fairness for all.

The aspirant urged the delegates to vote for him, saying that he was ready to work with each state’s chapter to reposition the party.

In his remarks, a former chairman of the party in Anambra, Chief Dan Ulasi, said that if PDP must be revived, it must not re-elect those who destroyed it.

“What we need is new face, new experience and new philosophy, and that is what is expected from Enugu state delegates,” Ulasi said.

He urged them to see Dokpesi as the new face needed to re-brand PDP for 2019 general elections. – NAN.