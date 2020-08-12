Sanusi Lamido Sanusi goes back to school in London

Former Emir of Kano, Sanusi Lamido Sanusi, is returning to school in the United Kingdom in October .

He is scheduled to start a fellowship program at the African Studies Centre of Oxford University.

Sanusi will be enrolling there as a Visiting Fellow (Academic Visitor) at the Centre for the 2020-2021 academic year.

Oxford University’s African Studies Centre is one of the world’s leading Centres of African Studies.

According to the Centre, Sanusi intends to use the fellowship to write a book around the theme: ‘Central Bank Response to Global Financial Crisis: A Case Study of the Central Bank of Nigeria 2009-2013.’

This will be based on his experience as the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, and as a banker and public intellectual.

Sanusi served as the Governor of the CBN from 2009 to 2014.