Enyinnaya Abaribe emerges Senate Minority Leader

The Peoples Democratic Party PDP) Senator representing Abia South Senatorial District, Enyinnaya Abaribe, has been named the Minority Leader of the Ninth Senate

Also elected were Senator Emmanuel Bwacha, Taraba South who retained his position as the Deputy Minority Leader, same position he held in the just concluded 8th Senate.

Senator Philip Aduda, FCT also retained his position as Chief Whip, a position he occupied in the 8th Senate.

Senator Clifford Ordia, Edo Central was elected the Deputy Minority Whip.

Senator Emmanuel Paulker, Bayelsa Central was the Deputy Whip in the 8th Senate following the elevation of Senator Biodun Olujimi, Ekiti from deputy whip to Minority Leader when Senator Godswill Akpabio left, having dumped the PDP for the All Progressives Congress, APC.