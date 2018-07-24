Phoenix Club inaugurates board for youth league

By Akeem Busari

Grassroots football in Ekiti State has received a much needed boost as Phoenix Club and Sporting Foundation yesterday inaugurated a 7-man board for the inaugural edition of the Phoenix Youths Football League.

According to a release made available to the press, the board is led by Olusola Babatola as Chairman; Olusoji Farotimi is the Vice- Chairman; Mayowa Afolabi, Bolarinwa Idris and Ayodeji Aladesanmi are members.

The board also has Ayodeji Olowolafe as Chief Operating Officer and Ayodeji Okunuga as the Media Officer.

The Phoenix Youths League is for U-15 male footballers and and it is expected to feature 20 teams drawn from across the 16 local governments of Ekiti State.

The statement further disclosed that the youth football league which is a private initiative is aimed at stemming the unfortunate slide in grassroots football at both state and national levels.