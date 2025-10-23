The Kebbi State Police Command has disbursed cheques totalling ₦33,816,610.97 to 50 families of police officers who died in active service.

The presentation, held on Thursday at the Command’s Headquarters in Birnin Kebbi, was made by the Commissioner of Police, CP Bello Sani, as part of the Group Life Assurance and IGP Family Welfare Schemes initiated to support families of fallen heroes.

The Group Life Assurance and IGP Family Welfare Schemes are part of the ongoing initiatives under Egbetokun to enhance welfare and provide financial relief to families of officers who lost their lives in the line of duty.

Speaking during the ceremony, Sani commended the Inspector-General of Police, IGP Kayode Egbetokun, for his steadfast commitment to the welfare of police personnel and their families.

He described the gesture as a reflection of the IGP’s compassion and dedication to the well-being of officers, saying it had brought “immense joy and relief” to many bereaved families.

“The Inspector-General’s magnanimity continues to boost morale, enhance performance, and uplift the spirit of our officers across the country,” the Commissioner said, praying for God’s continued guidance for the police chief.

Sani urged the beneficiaries to invest the funds wisely in ventures that would ensure lasting benefits for their dependents.

Responding on behalf of the recipients, Sonnen Simeon Mome thanked the IG for his generosity, noting that the support would have a meaningful impact on their lives.

“This gesture shows that the Nigeria Police Force has not forgotten the sacrifices of our loved ones,” Mome said, assuring that the money would be put to good use.