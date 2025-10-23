Edo State Governor, Senator Monday Okpebholo, has described the refusal of his predecessor, Godwin Obaseki, to swear in three judges last year as a slap on the judiciary.

The governor stated this on Thursday when he received the leadership of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), Benin Branch, and members of the Local Organising Committee for the upcoming NBA National Executive Committee at the government house in Benin.

PUNCH Online reports that Obaseki had sworn in five of the eight judges in May 2024, despite the National Judicial Council recommending all of them for appointment as judges in June 2023.

After assuming office in November 2024, Okpebholo presided over the swearing-in ceremony of the three judges, Ojo Osa, Okundamiya Jeff, and Edoghogho Eboigbe, into the Edo State High Court on December 2, 2024, fulfilling the pledge he made during his inaugural speech.

Speaking further during the NBA’s visit, the governor noted that the sidelining of the three judges by Obaseki was a grave injustice to the state’s justice system.

He also vowed that his administration would not repeat the errors of the previous administration.

The governor reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to strengthening the rule of law, deepening judicial independence, and building a robust partnership with the Bar for effective justice delivery.

He said, “We are in government to make a real difference, a visible difference that Edo people can feel. Our government will not repeat the errors of the past. The decision of the former administration to deny the three judges their rightful swearing-in, despite NJC clearance, was a great disservice to justice and a slap on the judiciary.”

Okpebholo disclosed that he investigated the matter before assuming office and found no justification for the delay or denial of the judges’ swearing-in.

He said the decision to finally swear them in was taken to “rewrite the wrongs of the past and restore confidence in the judiciary.”

He added, “I discovered that these judges excelled in their qualifying examinations and had no blemish whatsoever. I saw no reason they were denied. Justice delayed is justice denied, and I could not allow such an injustice to persist.”

Okpebholo praised the NBA for its role in advancing justice and governance, assuring the association of his administration’s continued support.

He announced plans to provide operational vehicles for the association to aid its statewide engagements.

Chairman of the NBA, Benin Branch, Barr. Idemudia Osifo commended the governor for his bold reforms, especially his swift action in swearing in the previously sidelined judges and restoring the Customary Court of Appeal, which was unjustifiably scrapped by the last administration.

“Your Excellency, your decision to swear in the three judges ignored by the former administration demonstrates courage and respect for the rule of law. We also commend you for your focus on security. Insecurity is a global concern, and you have shown the will to make Edo safer for its people.”

He further announced that the NBA would host a Land Administration Seminar on November 5, 2025, to examine the governor’s powers under the Land Use Act, assess community land practices, and make policy recommendations to the Government.

Present at the event were the Deputy Governor, Dennis Idahosa and other top government officials.