President Bola Tinubu has sworn in Professor Joash Amupitan, SAN, as the new Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Amupitan took the oath of office at 1:50 pm at the Council Chamber of the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Tinubu charged Amuputan to protect the integrity of Nigeria’s elections and electoral process as well as strengthen the institutional capacity of INEC.

Amupitan’s swearing in by the President comes a week after the Senate confirmed his appointment as INEC Chairman following a rigorous screening session on October 16.