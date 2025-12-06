Pat Utomi, a professor of political economy and management expert, says Nigerian politicians are responsible for the divisions in the country.

Utomi said this at the “1st Tony Uranta Memorial Lecture” held in honour of the late Uranta on Saturday in Lagos State.

The lecture, organised by Tony Uranta Foundation (TIU), had as its theme, “Unity in Diversity: Building a National Identity Beyond Ethno-Religious Fault Lines”.

Utomi said: “Sadly, you will find much of today’s divisions come from politicians weaponising differences. Also, they deepen cleavages so they can pull the wool of emotions over reason to get votes they should not.

“Nigeria’s political class has traded a vision that God cut out for us. We need new thinking, if this phase is to pass Nigeria by,“ he said.

Earlier, the Chairman of the event, Amb. Godknows Ighali, said that Nigeria was an intentional creation of our fathers.

“When India and Pakistan were to have independence in 1948, they told the British, ‘We do not want to be one country; separate us’.

“But in the case of Nigeria, our father said, ‘We want to be one’; but the terms of being one were agreed from 1950 up to the Independent Constitution of 1963.

“They agreed on what Nigeria should be. A country where all Nigerians are treated equally, where elections, people queue up and vote will count.

“That is what we should be. That is what Nigeria, that our fathers agreed to,“ he said.

In her remarks, the widow of late Uranta and Founder, TIU Foundation, Mrs Baarong Uranta, described her late husband as a patriot and an inveterate nationalist.

She said her late husband battled to create more awareness for political and social reforms in the Niger-Delta and Nigeria.

“Tony Uranta, in his lifetime, was a civil rights activist who stood for Nigerian unity that was founded on the principles of fairness, equity and justice for all citizens.

“The TIU foundation was founded to carry on with the ideals and legacies which Tony stood upon and worked assiduously for, all through his lifetime, “ she said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that at the event were Mr Wale Adefarati, Charles Anyiam-Osigwe, Mr Sunny Irabor, Dr Ayekeme Whiskey, among others.

The panellist discussion centred around finding unity and progress in Nigeria’s diversity.

The panellists include Dr George Etomi, Dr Bisi Akin-Alabi, Dr Sina Fagbenro-Byron, Mr Zakka Bala, among others.

They agreed that the country should promote equity, peace and benefit sensitive to one another.

They also agreed that the country should apply the rule of law equally, irrespective of region, tribe and religion and also recalibrate strategies in national interest.

Uranta, who was a Niger-Delta activist, died in 2021. – NAN.