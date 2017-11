Pres. Buhari inaugurates committee on new minimum wage

President Muhammadu Buhari on Monday inaugurated the National Minimum Wage Committee.

The tripartite committee chaired by Ms. Ama People is saddled with the responsibility of negotiating a new National Minimum Wage for the Nigerian workers.

Buhari inaugurated the 30-member committee inside the Council Chambers of the Presidential Villa, Abuja. – Punch.