Tinubu orders 1,000 forest guards, special rescue team for Oyo abductions

President Bola Tinubu has approved the recruitment of 1,000 forest guards for Oyo State and ordered the deployment of a specialised rescue team following the abduction of pupils and teachers from schools in Oriire Local Government Area of the state.

The measures were announced on Sunday when a high-powered Federal Government delegation visited Esiele and Yawota communities, where armed men raided Community Grammar School, Baptist Nursery and Primary School, and L.A. Primary School on May 15, 2026, abducting scores of pupils and teachers.

The delegation conveyed President Tinubu’s deep concern over the incident and reassured residents of his administration’s commitment to securing the safe return of the victims.

As part of efforts to strengthen security across the affected communities and surrounding forests, the President approved the recruitment of 1,000 forest guards in partnership with the Oyo State Government.

The delegation also informed community leaders and lawmakers that their request for the establishment of a military base in the area would be transmitted to the President for consideration.

In addition, President Tinubu has directed a specialised security unit with advanced rescue capabilities to intensify ongoing operations aimed at securing the release of the abducted pupils and teachers.

The delegation was led by the President’s Chief of Staff, Femi Gbajabiamila, and included the National Security Adviser, Mallam Nuhu Ribadu; the Inspector-General of Police, Tunji Disu; the Chief of Defence Staff, General Christopher Musa; and the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Public Communications, Sunday Dare.

Addressing residents in both English and Yoruba, Gbajabiamila said President Tinubu’s decision to dispatch the nation’s top security officials to the affected communities underscored the administration’s determination to deploy every available resource to secure the victims’ freedom.