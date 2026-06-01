The Nigeria Union of Teachers (NUT) has directed all public primary and secondary school teachers in Oyo State to commence an indefinite strike from Monday, June 1, 2026, over the continued abduction of teachers and pupils in the state.

The directive, issued by the union’s leadership, is intended to press home demands for urgent government action to secure the safe release of the victims, whose whereabouts remain unknown.

In a statement signed by the NUT Oyo State Wing Chairman, Hassan Fatai, and Secretary, Salami Olukayode, the union said the prolonged captivity of the abductees has created fear and anxiety among teachers and disrupted confidence in the school system.

According to the union, the situation has also discouraged parents from sending their children to school and heightened tension within affected communities.

The NUT stated that the strike is aimed at drawing the attention of government authorities to the need for intensified efforts to secure the immediate and unconditional release of the abducted teachers and pupils.

It urged teachers across the state to comply fully with the directive, remain law-abiding, and ensure their safety while staying away from classrooms throughout the period of the industrial action.

The union also expressed solidarity with the abducted victims and their families, stressing that it would continue engagements with relevant authorities until the affected individuals are safely rescued.

It reaffirmed its commitment to the welfare and security of teachers and learners nationwide, noting that the protection of school communities remains a top priority.