A Presidential aide, Temitope Ajayi, has denied calling for the execution by hanging or firing squad, the National Youth Service Corps member, Ushe ‘Raye’ Uguamaye, who described President Bola Tinubu as a “terrible President”.

Recall that the presidential aide, a Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, was not pleased with what Ms Uguamaye said and called for her head because she is a corps member.

“If she is not a corper, she can say whatever she fancies like people do per second. Citizens can abuse a living day out of their President or any public official. It is normal,” Mr Ajayi stated on Facebook on Monday.

“But a corper violated her oath and code of conduct here. That is capital punishment under NYSC.

“You can’t abuse the country you are serving as a corper under any guise and the symbol of sovereign authority, which is the president. She should be punished to the fullest extent, not just warned.”

The Presidential aide, however, denied prescribing capital punishment for the Corps member following a barrage of criticisms which trailed his comments on social media.

In a statement he made available to newsmen, Ajayi said “It has become imperative to dispel the misrepresentation and patent mischief that has trailed my comment on a Facebook post.

“I suggested that flagrant and open abuse and disregard of NYSC by-laws and established protocol should attract the full NYSC disciplinary measures, particularly regarding a corps member’s recent display of imprudence.

“It is trite to say the maximum punishment under the NYSC protocol is expulsion; nothing beyond the established norms and laws is suggested or remotely implied.

“The NYSC scheme is a historic and treasured national programme that should not be sullied and ridiculed by indiscipline. It symbolises our triumph over division and consistent effort to forge a more potent and virile union

“Most importantly, we should abide by our old cherished values of dignity, discipline, and respect for one another as citizens.”