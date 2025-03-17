Governor of Ondo State, Lucky Aiyedatiwa, has approved the employment of 1,100 teachers in order to fill the critical vacancies in public primary schools across the state.

Aiyedatiwa gave the approval following the completion of the recruitment process by the State Universal Basic Education Board (ODSUBEB).

The state government had recently employed 1,010 new teachers for public secondary schools. This brings the total number of newly recruited teachers in the state to 2,110.

Aiyedatiwa had expressed determination to fill all the vacant teaching staff positions to combat the acute shortages in public schools in the state.

Reacting to the development, the Chairman of ODSUBEB, Victor Olambitan, appreciated the governor for approving the recruitment aimed at addressing gaps and shortfalls created by workers leaving the Public Service.

According to him, the employment will go a long way to improve pupils’ and teachers ratios in the public primary schools and at the same time help the quality of education delivered in schools, especially in rural and hard-to-reach areas across the state.

Olabimtan commended the many unprecedented feats of the Aiyedatiwa administration in the education sector of the state.