The Coalition of United Political Parties (CUPP) has condemned an alleged plot to arrest Senator Natasha Akpoti, describing it as a dangerous shift for Nigerian democracy.

CUPP National Secretary, Peter Ameh, said in a statement on Monday that if the allegations are true, they signal a troubling move toward political suppression, where dissent is met with intimidation rather than dialogue.

“Freedom of expression and movement—essential pillars of any true democracy—are at stake,” Akpoti said, warning that her arrest would mark a clear sign of democratic backsliding.

Ameh added that the possibility of an elected official being targeted for speaking out evokes unsettling memories of authoritarian rule. “A nation that has fought hard for democratic stability cannot afford to slide into a culture of political persecution,” he said.

He criticised the Nigerian Senate’s handling of the controversy, saying it has undermined its credibility by refusing Akpoti a fair hearing.

“The Senate, an institution meant to safeguard justice, has failed in its duty to foster dialogue and uphold democratic values. Instead, it has set a dangerous precedent—that voices of opposition will be punished rather than heard,” he said.

Ameh warned that arresting a duly elected senator would send a chilling message that those in power are willing to suppress opposition to maintain control. “If these concerns materialise, the consequences will be dire: a country already battling corruption, insecurity, and institutional decline could find itself on the brink of authoritarianism,” he said.

He urged Nigerians to remain vigilant, adding that the alleged plan to arrest Akpoti must be met with strong resistance. “The Senate must uphold its responsibility and grant her a fair hearing, while the government must demonstrate its commitment to democratic principles.

Anything less risks a crisis from which Nigeria’s democracy may not recover,” Ameh stated.

“The time to act is now before the echoes of dictatorship drown out the voices of the people,” he added.