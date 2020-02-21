Registration portal opens for InterswitchSPAK 3.0 National Science Competition

Interswitch has announced the commencement of another edition of its National Science competition, InterswitchSPAK 3.0 in Nigeria.

Students from Senior Secondary Schools are now free to register for the competition on the InterswitchSPAK portal henceforth.

InterswitchSPAK is an annual Pan-African competition aimed at re-igniting STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics) subjects among secondary school students.

For the registration, each school is required to present its best six (6) science students in SSS2. However, for mixed schools, at least two female students must be among the best six (6).

Every registered student will participate in the qualifying examination at any of the centres across Nigeria.

The top 81 students will proceed to the finale to battle for the crown of Nigeria’s Best Science Student.

Cherry Eromosele, Chief Marketing and Communication Officer, Interswitch expressed her excitement about the last edition. She also encouraged more girls to participate in the on-going registration.

She said: “We at Interswitch are committed to inculcating knowledge, coupled with improving the standard of education in Nigeria. We are very passionate about encouraging more girls to take up STEM subjects. The good thing is, there has been an increase in the number of girls participating in the competition. We commend the relentless effort of the entire team that ensured the previous edition was successful. It is our belief that this year, more girls will register for the qualifying exams and make the top 81 list.”

There is a N12.5 million university scholarship prize available to the winners.

The first prize in the InterswitchSPAK competition is N7.5 million spread over 5 years in the university.

The second prize is N4 million which spreads over 3 years and the third prize is N1 million for 1 year.

The recently concluded edition saw Oyindamola Aje, a 16-year-old student of Jesuit Memorial College, Port Harcourt, Rivers State, emerging as winner, while the duo of 15-year-old Oluwatobi Ojo and Onyekachi Madumere (both of Apt Scholars Universal College, Ogun State) came second and third respectively.

The InterswitchSPAK 3.0 registration portal will close on Sunday, April 26, 2020.