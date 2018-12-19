Reps resolve to admit Buhari to present budget

The House of Representatives has resolved to admit President Muhammadu Buhari on the floor of the green chambers to present the 2019 Appropriation Bill to the joint session of the National Assembly.

The resolution was sequel to the adoption of a motion by the Leader of the house, Rep. Femi Gbajabiamila (APC-Lagos), at the plenary presided over by the Deputy Speaker, Yussuf Lassun on Tuesday.

Moving the motion earlier, Gbajabiamila urged the house to support the motion to enable the president to perform his constitutional functions.

When the motion was put to a voice vote, while some members in the house were in support, others shouted against the motion.

The deputy speaker, however, ruled to allow the president to present the 2019 Appropriation.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the President had on Dec. 13 written to the house to grant him a slot to present the budget.