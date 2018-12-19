Reps resolve to admit Buhari to present budget

December 19, 2018 0

The House of Representatives has resolved to admit President Muhammadu Buhari on the floor of the green chambers to present the 2019 Appropriation Bill to the joint session of the National Assembly.

The resolution was sequel to the adoption of a motion by the Leader of the house, Rep. Femi Gbajabiamila (APC-Lagos), at the plenary presided over by the Deputy Speaker, Yussuf Lassun on Tuesday.

Moving the motion earlier, Gbajabiamila urged the house to support the motion to enable the president to perform his constitutional functions.

When the motion was put to a voice vote, while some members in the house were in support, others shouted against the motion.

The deputy speaker, however, ruled to allow the president to present the 2019 Appropriation.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the President had on Dec. 13 written to the house to grant him a slot to present the budget.

 

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

Copyright © 2017 - TheCitizen Newspaper. All rights reserved.
x

Check Also

Dogara urges Northerners to vote out APC

Speaker of the House of Respresentatives, Yakubu Dogara, has charged the people of Gombe and other north-eastern states not to make the mistake of voting APC in the forthcoming general elections ...