Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara, has revealed and insisted that the current political crisis rocking the state is for the sole control of the state resources.

This is as the governor assured Rivers people that he will continue to utilise the state resources judiciously for the betterment and overall interest of the people.

Fubara made the revelation while addressing the congregation of Omega Power Ministries, Worldwide during the 51st Birthday of the General Overseer, Apostle Chibuzor Chinyere, and the 18th Anniversary of the church at the headquarters, Mbodo, Aluu in Ikwerre Local Government Area of the State on Sunday.

The Governor, however, sued for continuous prayers from the church in order for his administration to remain focused with a view to achieving the purpose of governance in the State.

Fubara stated, “There is a reason for this crisis, and that reason is the control of the resources of Rivers State. Rivers State resources belong to you (the people), and we will make sure that the resources are applied judiciously for the betterment of Rivers State.

“What you owe us is just one thing: Continue to pray for us. Let us not lose focus because we know the devil is always at war to derail people in governance.

“Continue to pray for us because what is most important is the interest of the people here, and I believe that with your prayers, we will not lose focus and the purpose of governance will be achieved in Rivers State.”

Fubara lauded the General Overseer of OPM Worldwide, Apostle Chinyere for his philanthropic works and contributions to humanity.

The governor, who noted the decay of public amenities met on assumption of office, commended the cleric for the various educational programmes in the ministry aimed at providing children with the requisite vocational and technical knowledge needed for future employment.

He said, “I want to commend you for what you are doing. Life is not about taking. What is important in life is giving, and anybody who believes that it is only taking, the person won’t go far in life.

“For all you are doing for humanity, God will continue to strengthen you. You don’t know what you are doing, but those of us who are outside understand your contributions to humanity.

“Look at what you just showed me here. How many of our schools are still functioning to provide that level of training? They are no longer there! We met a dead system which we are trying to revive. But you are doing it as a private person. Why won’t God bless you?”

Fubara further thanked the cleric and the congregation for the support to his administration, particularly the prayers, which he noted, have kept the government alive, in spite of all the challenges, urging them to continue to pray for the progress of Rivers State and defense of humanity.

He also donated the sum of N200 million to the church to support its ongoing infrastructure development projects.

“I am happy to be here, especially to celebrate this birthday with him. He has been a very strong supporter of our cause. Right from the time we started this journey, he has kept faith with me in prayers.

“I strongly believe his prayer and the prayers of the church are one of the reasons that while in the face of all our troubles, we are still standing. There is nothing God cannot do. So, I know that with your continuous prayers, we will overcome this present challenge.

“I am aware that there is a building for your TV station, and one of the dreams for that place is when you finish it, guests will be staying there when they come for programmes. Let me, on behalf of the government and every one of you here, and the good people of Rivers State, donate the sum of N200million to support the project,” he said.

Earlier, the wife of former President Goodluck Jonathan, Mrs Patience, lauded the cleric for his philanthropic work, describing him as a beacon of hope, strength, restoration and spiritual guidance to many in the church and beyond.

She added, “Apostle Chinyere has been a great blessing not only to the body of Christ, and his followers in Rivers State but also to the world in general,” even as she urged him and other clerics to continue to pray for peace in Rivers State.

The OPM General Overseer, Chinyere, said giving arms is core in Christendom, saying he has established an all-girls school free to encourage the girl child and discourage prostitution.

He stated, “We have established an All Girls’ Technical College. We find out that, if you go to Casablanca (a spit in GRA, Port Harcourt) you will see so many girls and those girls if you ask them questions, you’ll find out that most of them are university students.

“So I ask, why do you people do prostitution? They can’t meet up with the university system. When they finish secondary school with their parents and they enter university, they can’t meet up with the handouts, school fees, and feeding, so they have to use what they have to get what they need.

“I said okay, how do we solve this problem? The only way to solve this problem is to empower the girl child.”

Continuing, Chinyere said, “When she’s in secondary school, while she’s still under the confines of the parents, we empower her. When you empower the girl child, as she’s finishing secondary school, she already has a trade.

“So when she enters university, she can be doing any of those trades, she will no longer use her body to generate money, she’ll use her hand to generate money.”