The Federal Government has assured that Nigerians living in Libya are safe and going about their daily activities.

This is coming in the wake of reports making the rounds that Nigerians in the country were facing harassment by Libyan authorities, following the verdict of the Confederation of African Football (CAF) which indicted the Libyan Football Association for their ill-treatment of the Nigerian team and officials while in Libya for a Nations Cup Qualifying Match.

The Super Eagles of Nigeria had faced significant challenges, including a redirected flight, over 18 hours of delays, and logistical issues during the trip for the AFCON qualifying match in Libya.

As a result, CAF cancelled the match, awarding three goals and three points to the Super Eagles while slamming a $50,000 fine on the Libyans.

Following this, Libyan media called for the arrest of Nigerians residing in the country without proper documentation, suggesting that fines imposed on the LFF would now be shifted onto the Nigerian populace.

Social media outlets have echoed this sentiment, with posts alleging that Nigerian workers are a drain on Libyan resources.

A local blog, Libya News Today 1, issued a statement urging the government to apprehend undocumented Nigerian workers, asserting that they should be fined $500 and taxed appropriately.

However, a statement signed by Amb. Eche Abu-Obe, the spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, said: “The Ministry of Foreign Affairs wishes to convey that as of the time of making this statement, Nigerians in Libya are going about their daily activities, devoid of any form of harassment.

“The Ministry of Foreign Affairs wishes to reiterate that the well-being of Nigerian citizens anywhere in the world is a top priority of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and will continue to strive to safeguard it at all times.”