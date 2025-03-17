The Rivers State Police Command has dismissed reports of riots and arson in the state, particularly the alleged burning of the residence of former Governor and current Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike.

The Command described the reports as “entirely false, baseless, and a deliberate attempt by mischief makers to incite unrest and spread fear” among law-abiding residents of the state.

According to the Command’s spokesperson, Grace Iringe-Koko, there is no record of any such incident, and normalcy prevails across the state.

The Command, however, urged the general public to disregard these unfounded claims, which are intended to cause panic and destabilise the peace and security of the state.

“The attention of the Rivers State Police Command has been drawn to a misleading and malicious report circulating on various online media platforms, falsely claiming that riots have erupted in Rivers State, leading to the burning of the residence of the former Governor and current Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, along with other acts of violence,” the police stated.

The Command warned those responsible for spreading the false reports to desist from engaging in activities that could incite public disorder and stated that the full weight of the law would be brought to bear on individuals or groups found guilty of spreading misinformation or attempting to disrupt the peace.

“The Police Command sternly warns those responsible for spreading such incendiary falsehoods to desist from engaging in activities capable of inciting public disorder. The full weight of the law will be brought to bear on individuals or groups found guilty of spreading misinformation or attempting to disrupt the peace in any form,” the police warned.

The Rivers State Police Command reassured residents of its commitment to ensuring their safety and security. Citizens are advised to remain calm, rely on credible sources for information, and report any suspicious activities to law enforcement agencies.

“We urge members of the public to rely on credible sources for information and to report any suspicious activities to law enforcement agencies. Citizens should remain calm and go about their lawful activities without fear,” the police advised.