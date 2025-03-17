Former Lagos State Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship candidate, Dr. Abdul-Azeez Olajide Adediran, also known as Jandor, has defected to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

This was disclosed yesterday at a briefing, stating that his decision was driven by his desire to contribute to the progress of Lagos State and his belief that unity among progressives is essential to achieving the collective aspirations of the people.

He explained that his journey in the PDP during the 2023 gubernatorial election was driven by a sincere desire to win for the party and serve the people of Lagos State.

However, he noted that working within the fold of the APC offers a more viable platform to deliver on his promises of good governance for all Lagosians.

Jandor also thanked President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the Chief of Staff to the President, Femi Gbajabiamila, and the President’s son, Seyi Tinubu, for their roles in facilitating his return to the APC.

The former PDP candidate assured his supporters that his decision was taken with the best interest of Lagos at heart and urged them to join him in embracing this new chapter as they work together to build a Lagos that works for everyone.