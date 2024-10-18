The National Mosque, Abuja, has appointed Prof. Ilyas Usman as Imam.

Usman, who is the first Professor of Arabic in Igboland, has joined the ranks of the three existing Imams of the National Mosque.

He will now support the two active Imams, Prof. Ibrahim Makari and Prof. Muhammad Kabir, in the rotational conduct of the Juma’ah and daily congregational prayers while the fourth Imam, Sheikh Ahmad Onilewura from the Southwest Nigeria, who has not been leading prayers for a long time because he is indisposed.

With the newly-appointed Imam from South East, the 25,000-capacity National Mosque of Nigeria built in 1984 and officially opened to the public in 1991 now have three (3) active Imams in addition to the Murshid, Prof. Shehu Ahmad Sai’d Galadanci, who is the overall head, spiritual guide or general administrator.

Reacting to Usman’s appointment, South East Muslims Organisation of Nigeria (SEMON), prayed to Allah to grant him the wisdom and strength to discharge the sacred duty.

“We the South East Muslim Organisation of Nigeria (SEMON), extend our heartfelt congratulations to Professor Ilyasu Usman on your recent appointment as an Imam of the National Mosque, Abuja.”

“This prestigious role is not only a testament to your unwavering dedication and scholarly excellence but also a divine blessing and responsibility to lead the Ummah in worship and service to Allah.

“We pray that Allah (SWT) grants you the wisdom, strength, and steadfastness to discharge this sacred duty with diligence, integrity, and humility. May your leadership inspire unity, peace, and piety.

“We also attest to the inclusiveness of the leadership of the National Mosque and Nigeria Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA), under the leadership of its President General, His Eminence, Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar,” the statement read.

“Furthermore, we pray that this achievement serves as an uplift for the Igbo Muslim community in Nigeria, showcasing their contributions and dedications to Islam and the Ummah at large,” the group said, in a statement signed by its Ag. National Chairman, Dr. Suleiman Afikpo and National Executive Secretary, Ustaz Sirajuddeen Ugwu.