Kola Adesina, Executive Director at Sahara Group, has called for stronger collaboration among African nations to prioritize inclusive digital learning as a catalyst for building robust educational systems and securing the continent’s energy future.

Adesina who spoke at the 4th International Colloquium of the University of Lagos (UNILAG) Distance Learning Institute, said the continent’s development is inextricably linked to its ability to equip its population with 21st-century skills, “leaving no one behind”.

Commenting on the theme, “Future-Proofing Open, Flexible and Distance Learning: Balancing Innovation, Inclusion and Sustainability,” Adesina said: “Africa’s journey to sustainable energy security is a complex challenge that requires a highly skilled workforce. We can only build this army of engineers, data analysts, policy makers, and technicians by enabling access to quality education through digital platforms. Innovation can only be fully harnessed when it is inclusive.”

World Bank Data shows that only about 28% of Africa’s population has access to fixed broadband. Adesina argued that the “critical digital gap” is robbing the continent of potential talent that could help discover solutions to Africa’s numerous challenges, including energy poverty.

Describing learning as a continuous process, Adesina said the process would only serve Africa sustainably if “we collaboratively work towards ensuring that as many people as possible are carried along in the process.”

According to him, innovation, inclusion, and sustainability hold the key to helping Africa harness new frontiers of development. While commending digital technology for expanding access to education, he however warned that, inclusion remained a critical component of determining how Africa can be transformed across the continent’s value-chain.

“Innovation without inclusion is progress without justice. Every innovation must answer one question: does it bring more people in, or shut people out, he said, adding, “sustainability is not just about costs. It is about authentic learning. Today, AI can generate essays, but true learning is more than convenience. It is critical thinking, originality, and genuine engagement.”

Adesina said the principles of sustainability and inclusion continue to drive Sahara Group’s core operational philosophy.

“At Sahara, our approach to energy access is rooted in creating sustainable value that is inclusive and innovative. This is evident in our various initiatives, from power infrastructure projects that light up communities to capacity-building programs that empower young entrepreneurs and creatives to make a difference responsibly,” he said.