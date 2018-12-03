Saraki promises to offset Kwara workers salary arrears

The Senate President, Dr Bukola Saraki said he would start off setting salary arrears owed certain category of workers in Kwara state from next week

Saraki announced the news during the PDP monthly stakeholders meeting at the ‘ charity house’ in Ilorin, Kwara state.

He said he would commence the payment of salary arrears with three selected local government areas; one each from the three senatorial districts of the state.

The PDP national leader also announced that the party’s presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar will flag-off his campaign in Ilorin on Wednesday.

Saraki asked his supporters to troop out in large number to receive Atiku and his entourage, insisting that Kwara is wholly PDP.

He extended an olive branch to his estranged political aides who are now in the opposition party to return.

The state governor, Alh Abdulfatah Ahmed who was present at the meeting had earlier blamed the inability of the government to clear the backlog of salary arrears on the drop in the federal allocation to the state and the refusal of the federal government to release the state’s last tranche of the Paris Club refund.

Ahmed announced that plans were on top gear to clear the salary arrears in order to make the affected workers and their family more comfortable.