Secondus writes EFCC to expunge name from looters’ list

The National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Prince Uche Secondus has written to the Acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) Ibrahim Magu explaining why his name should not be mentioned on the list of alleged looters of public treasury.

In a statement yesterday through his spokesman, Ike Abonyiý, Secondus argued that he didn’t receive the sum of N200 million from the Office of former National Security Adviser (ONSA) Sambo Dasuki as claimed by the Federal Government.

Secondus through his lawyer Emeka Etiaba (SAN) in a letter dated May 3, 2018, titled ‘Re: Mention of Prince Uche Secondus on the list of Looters of Nigeria’s Economy’ also sent copies of his letter to the Minister of Justice and Attorney General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami, as well as some foreign missions in Nigeria.

The letter also reminded the EFCC that the issue concerning Secondus was already in court and wondered why the commission should not approach the court with its evidence if any “than continuously indulging in the media trial”.

The statement said, “The attention of EFCC was drawn to the suit before the Chief Judge of River State in Port Harcourt where an interlocutory order was granted against the defendants and same restrained them from further publishing the name of Secondus.”