South-East lawmakers demand Senate President slot

Two senators-elect from the South-East geopolitical zone have said that the Igbo deserved to be elected as Deputy Senate President of the Ninth Senate in June.

The lawmakers-elect, Orji Uzor Kalu and Uche Ekwunife, stated this in separate interviews on Friday in Abuja.

Ekwunife said if the leadership of the All Progressives Congress (APC) could not zone the Senate Presidency to the South-East, the zone should automatically produce the deputy in the interest of fairness, equity and justice.

Ekwunife said, “I believe the Senate Presidency should be zoned to the South-East. Nothing stops us from taking it to our zone. We have elected APC and the Peoples Democratic Party senators from the South-East.

“There is nothing wrong in taking the Senate President to the South-East. As it is, the South East is supposed to have either the Senate President or the Deputy Senate President. I don’t know the reason we can’t have one.

“There are senators that have been tested and are well experienced in terms of executive and legislative works. I want to urge my brothers and sisters in the Senate to come out and vie for one of the positions.”

Kalu, who has indicated interest in contesting the position, said he was still awaiting the APC leadership’s decision on the zoning arrangement.

He said, “The APC has not taken any decision on zoning. We are still waiting for the party’s National Working Committee and some of our leaders to come up with the arrangement.

“I know that the National Chairman of the party is not in town, hence the NWC and other leaders have not been able to meet and design the zoning arrangement.”

Asked if he believed that the party is taking his case serious on the issue, Kalu said the APC would not ignore him in the interest of peace.

He said, “The party has to take my matter seriously. Anybody in this country that will not take my matter seriously, is doing so at his own peril. I am a very strong voice in the party.

“I don’t beat about the bush and I don’t want a division in the National Assembly. I want us to be able to have one voice. That could only be achieved if the party do the right thing.

“If the party did its zoning and I am not satisfied, I can still run on the floor of the House for the position of the Deputy Senate President. I have a lot of respect for the party and for the leadership of the country.

“The party will always have its say on the issue of National Assembly leadership and zoning, but at the end of the day, the elected members will have their way.

“The party has zoned the presiding officer of the Senate to the North-East, it is left for the members-elect to agree or disagree with the party.” – Punch.