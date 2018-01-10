Stakeholders set for WCF Global Communications Forum in Geneva

Communications experts, top managers and local market leaders, amongst others will be identifying the power of communication and its influence on the modern world at the 2018 World Communications Forum (WCF) scheduled to take place at Geneva, Switzerland between March 21st and 22nd.

The forum will analyze critically the power that goes hand by hand with the future development of the society in many ways, from technical improvements to advocacy of human rights.

The two-day plenary sessions will be packed with hot discussions on the Power of Communication and Young Leadership Power, Country Branding, Agenda 2049 and Global Health Promotions, Media for All, Social Media Influencers, the Future of Learning, amongst others.

Outstanding communication stories and cases of 2017 will be awarded the C4F awards during the forum.

Last year, professionals from about 12 countries were awarded with the C4F, and they include; USA, UK, Brazil, Nigeria, Kazakhstan, India, Italy, Russia, Austria, Ukraine, Armenia, and Germany.

This year, professionals will also be awarded based on merits.

C4F awards was founded seven (7) years ago with the aim of recognizing remarkable individual communicators and/or companies with a creative professional approach and unique vision of the future of the world development. Individuals will be awarded with certain awards such as, the Grand Davos Award, Titan of the Future, Image of the Future, Talent of the future, and Relations of the future; while Corporates will be awarded with Education of the future awards, City of the Future, Pro Bono of the future, Community of the Future, Reputation of the future, Branding of the future, and Anti-crisis of the future.

The President, Founder and Content Director of the World Communications Association, Yanina Dubeykovskaya, reiterates, “In 2017 it became obvious that the communication industry has finally changed. There no longer exists any traditional corporate PR. New industries such as social media management and virtual reality finally shaped into separate markets. However, talent, creativity and relationships – in their traditional sense – have acquired a complementary value. Forum’2018 will discuss exactly this new structure of markets and the required new profile of the communicator as a professional.”

To make the event a memorable and eventful one, intelligent and highly respected professionals will be speakers at the event, some of which are Mr Paul Holmes, Founder and CEO of The Holmes Report and the SABRE awards, Dr. Jon-Hans Coetzer , Chief Academic Officer at EU Business School Group, Sean Gardner, Co-Founder of the pioneering Huffington Post “Twitter Powerhouses Series”, Deborah Grayson Riegel , Director of Learning at Boda Group and author of the book “Tips of the Tongue”, and many other leading experts.

Some of the partners of the event includes: EU Business School (Switzerland), JSP Communications (Nigeria), Don Valley (South Africa), Kaiser Communications (Germany), RADA Research & PR (Egypt), Ideal H+K Strategies (Brazil), Communications Korea(South Korea), Africa Communications Week, C.Moore Media (USA), and Village Ventures International (Kenya).

World Communications Forum (WCF) is an annual event which commenced in the year 2010. It has successfully organized eight (8) editions, with 42% Agency Managers, 32% Corp Comm Heads, 11% University Reps and 10% Gov Reps, 5% media, 63 countries so far present, 343 speakers, 248 presentations, 190+ consultancies, 128+ companies, 138+ partners , 19 Gov units, 28 international orgs, 29 educational institutions, 51 media partners, 79 panel discussions, 37 keynotes, 140 videos, 37 personal + 19 corporate C4F awards, 30 case studies, 9 training classes, 14 regional forums , and 5 projects of the WCFA association.