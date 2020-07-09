Sundiata Post makes history as e-Commerce platform, Dealboku opens for business

Nigeria’s latest e-commerce platform, Dealboku (https://dealboku.com) opens for business today, Thursday, 9 July 2020.

Dealboku is promoted by Sundiata Post Media Ltd, publishers of Sundiata Post (https://sundiatapost.com), Nigeria’s fast growing multimedia news platform.

According to a statement signed by Mr. Max Amuchie, Founder/CEO of Sundiata Post Media, Dealboku is an idea whose time has come.

He said unlike the conventional online shops where goods are sold at shelf prices, Dealboku is an online deals marketplace, where merchants are made to sell same products and offer same services at discounted prices.

“We have built a robust platform that is unique in its approach to e-commerce. Both buyers and sellers are assured of excellent customer care and quality products and services at discounted prices” , he said.

He said with the establishment of Dealboku, Sundiata Post has made history as the first media platform in Nigeria to go into full e-commerce business.

Amuchie said it is symbolic that Dealboku is opening business on same day (Thursday) in July 2020 that Sundiata Post was officially unveiled in Abuja five years earlier.

Sundiata Post had been unveiled at an impressive ceremony in Abuja on Thursday, 7 July 2015.

The project consultant, Mrs Hannah Atomode, said that “when you hear the word, deal, the first thing that comes to mind is reduction in price while maintaining the product or service quality.

“The goal of DEALBOKU is to get good discounted deals to you at your doorstep. A team of people agreed to build an e-commerce site using their bargaining power to get good price and get it delivered to you.

“The team has been working very hard to build a beautiful and a user-friendly website. This is a platform that comprises various products and services from fashion, automobile, furniture, foods, beauty, food, Spa and wellness, hotels, Online trainings etc.

“The payment system is not cumbersome, it is so simple and easy to use.

“There are three payment options namely payment using credit card, payment using wallet and payment by bank transfer.”