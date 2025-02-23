The Department of State Services (DSS) has arrested three workers of the Lagos State House of Assembly for allegedly attacking its personnel on February 18.

Some individuals had manhandled DSS personnel during a drama that ensued at the assembly on Monday.

The assembly, in a letter dated February 14, 2025, and signed by the acting clerk, A. T. B. Ottun, had invited the DSS to provide more security at the assembly.

According to the letter with referenced LSHA/FAD/0/7554/323 the DSS was instructed to ensure strict access to the facility from February 15 till further notice.

However, a source in the DSS claimed that the personnel deployed in the complex were attacked by some individuals.

The source stated that after analysis of the CCTV footage, three persons who assaulted their personnel were traced and have been arrested.

The source said, “Some of our personnel deployed to the Lagos House of Assembly were attacked on Monday. Our personnel were there because we were invited to provide security there. After extensive analysis of CCTV footage, we were able to clearly identify three of the suspects.

“The suspects, Ibrahim Olanrewaju Abdulkareem, a photographer and two others attached to the Assembly’s Seargent at Arms, Adetu Adekunle Samsudeen and Adetola Oluwatosin Fatimoh, a lady, were consequently tracked and arrested during the week in different parts of Lagos,”

The source said the suspects would soon be charged to court.

A human rights lawyer, Femi Falana, SAN, confirmed the arrest.

He disclosed that the suspects had been released on bail.

“I can confirm that the three assembly workers who were arrested by DSS have been released on bail,” he said.