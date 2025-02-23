Osun State Governor, Senator Ademola Adeleke, on Sunday, inaugurated the newly elected local government chairmen and councillors. During the swearing-in ceremony in Osogbo, the state capital, Adeleke urged the officials to prioritise good governance and cautioned against any attempts to forcibly occupy council secretariats.

“We are here to conclude a democratic process for which we all laboured so hard to achieve,” Adeleke said.

He also called for a moment of silence in honour of those who died during the “illegal APC takeover of local government secretariats.”

The governor stressed that the election followed due process, stating, “The state electoral body had issued due notice of election a year ago. I know the commission had complied with all extant rules and procedures which led to the emergence of new local government chairmen and councillors.”

While acknowledging legal controversies surrounding the election, he affirmed that his administration acted within the law.

“It is, however, a thing of joy that the facts are out in the public domain, and we are satisfied that we are on the side of the law within the context of the rule of law and the constitution,” he added.

Addressing the newly sworn-in officials, Adeleke charged them to be “agents of change, community developers, and deliverers of the dividends of democracy.”

He urged them to “develop plans of action within the manifesto of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)” and to be “agents of change” as his government transforms the state.

Adeleke expressed gratitude to the people of Osun for their support, promising, “Osun people demonstrated courage and passion to exercise their voting rights…We will not fail you. People’s welfare will continue to be our watchword.”

He also commended OSIEC, security agencies, and state officials for their roles in the election’s success.

In a notable moment, Adeleke thanked President Bola Tinubu. “I should not end this address without acknowledging the contributions of Mr. President, Senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu. I am most grateful to Mr. President for rejecting efforts by some forces to plunge Osun into chaos,” he said.

He further reaffirmed his commitment to the rule of law and the constitution.

The governor cautioned the new officials against confrontations at secretariats.

“I urge you and your councillors to please stay away from the council secretariats to avoid any clash with those whom the police had aided to forcefully occupy the local government secretariats,” Adeleke advised.

Referencing a High Court ruling affirming vacancies, he assured that the judiciary would handle the removal of those “illegally occupying” the secretariats. “Please be patient and always abide by the rule of law,” he urged.

With these words, Adeleke formally declared the swearing-in of the elected local government officials.

“It is on this note that I, Senator Ademola Jackson Nurudeen Adeleke, the Executive Governor of Osun State, hereby effect the swearing-in of elected local government chairmen across Osun State. Congratulations and God bless you,” he added.