Tribunal: PDP will fix Nigeria after reclaiming presidential mandate – Secondus

The National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Prince Uche Secondus, has said the “distress situation” Nigerians are going through under the All Progressives Congress (APC) led administration would be over if the party regains victory at the election tribunal.

Receiving a delegation of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China (CPU) led by its Deputy Director General, Mr Zhou Guohul at the party’s National Secretariat on Tuesday in Abuja, Secondus said that Nigeria was facing economic and security challenges due to what he described as bad governance.

According to a statement by his Special Adviser on Media, Ike Abonyi, Secondus told his visitors that Nigeria and China shared a lot in common.

Secondus said the PDP would cherish deepening relationship with China, adding that there was a lot to learn from the country to help in developing Nigerian’s infrastructure.

“The National Chairman notes that the relationship between China and Nigeria was long opened by the PDP administration when it came to power in 1999, as it sustained democracy for 16 years uninterrupted.

“Prince Secondus commends Chinese government for earmarking about $60billion dollars for the development of Africa as he expressed the hope that Nigeria will benefit handsomely from the gesture,” he said.