Tribunal reserves judgment on Oyo guber poll

The Election Petitions Tribunal headed by Justice Suraju Muhammadu on Friday reserved judgment on the petition filed by Chief Bayo Adelabu and his party, the All Progressives Congress (APC), challenging Seyi Makinde’s victory in the March 9 governorship poll in Oyo State. Makinde polled 515,621 to defeat Adelabu, who polled 357,982 in the election.

However, Adelabu rejected the results and headed for the tribunal, claiming Makinde of the Peoples Democratic Party (APC)was wrongly declared the winner of the election by the Independent National Electoral Commission.

During the proceedings, the petitioners called a total number of 69 witnesses and tendered 4,166 documents which were admitted as evidence.

The respondents also tendered documents.

Upon the adoption of the final written addresses by the lawyers on behalf of their clients, the tribunal reserved judgment on the petition, saying it would be delivered on a day to be communicated to the parties.

Speaking with journalists after the proceedings, Adelabu said, “We have shown to the whole world that there were many infractions during the election in the state and victory shall be ours.”

But the Assistant Organising Secretary of the PDP in the state, Bidoun Popoola, said, “I’m optimistic that we will be victorious because you don’t change what God has established.”