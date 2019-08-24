Tribunal reserves judgment on Oyo guber poll

The Election Petitions Tribunal headed by Justice Suraju Muhammadu on Friday reserved judgment on the petition  filed by Chief Bayo Adelabu  and his party, the All Progressives Congress (APC), challenging  Seyi Makinde’s victory in the March 9 governorship poll in  Oyo State. Makinde polled 515,621 to defeat Adelabu, who polled 357,982 in the election.

However, Adelabu rejected the results and headed for the tribunal, claiming Makinde of  the Peoples Democratic Party (APC)was wrongly declared the winner of the election  by the Independent National Electoral Commission.

During the proceedings, the petitioners called a total number of 69 witnesses and tendered 4,166 documents which were  admitted as evidence.

The  respondents  also  tendered documents.

Upon the adoption of the final written addresses by the lawyers on behalf of their clients,  the tribunal reserved  judgment on  the petition, saying  it would  be delivered on a day to be communicated to the parties.

Speaking with journalists after the proceedings, Adelabu  said, “We have shown to the whole world that there were many infractions during the election in the state and victory shall be ours.”

But the  Assistant Organising Secretary  of the  PDP in  the  state, Bidoun Popoola, said, “I’m optimistic that we will be victorious because you don’t change what God has established.”

