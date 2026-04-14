The United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO) has commended the Governor of Enugu State, Dr. Peter Mbah, for what it described as a transformative and forward-looking Smart Schools initiative, pledging strategic partnership with the state in teacher training, digital education development and cultural renaissance of the Igbo heritage.

The commendation was delivered by the Head of the UNESCO Office and Representative in Nigeria, Jean‑Paul Ngome Abiaga, during a courtesy visit to the Government House in Enugu on Monday.

Abiaga, who led a high-level delegation, said the global body was impressed by the scale, speed, and vision underpinning the state’s education reforms.

He noted that UNESCO, which places education at the core of its mandate, found strong alignment between its global objectives and the Enugu State government’s aggressive investment in human capital development, particularly the establishment of over 260 Smart Green Schools across the state.

“We came first to appreciate the good work you and your team are doing here in Enugu. Your focus on human capital development is extremely important, and the development of the Smart Schools is remarkable.

“We see strong complementarity between what you are implementing here and UNESCO’s programmes in Nigeria,” he said.

Abiaga disclosed that the visit was part of ongoing engagements aimed at deepening collaboration between UNESCO and Enugu State in critical sectors including education, teacher empowerment, culture, and youth engagement.

He revealed that UNESCO, in partnership with the European Union, was already implementing a $5 million education support programme in six Nigerian states, including Enugu.

He further disclosed that, as part of the plan, UNESCO planned to train no fewer than 2,183 teachers in ICT and digital pedagogy to strengthen capacity and align with the Smart Schools framework.

He emphasised that while infrastructure development was commendable, the real impact would be driven by empowering teachers with the skills required for modern, technology-driven classrooms.

“We believe it will be beneficial to join forces with the state to further develop smart teaching systems, especially focusing on teachers. Equipment and infrastructure must go hand-in-hand with human capital development,” he added.

Beyond education, Abiaga highlighted UNESCO’s interest in promoting and preserving Igbo cultural heritage, noting that the organisation had already supported the National Museum in Enugu with security infrastructure, including surveillance systems, and expressed readiness to expand efforts in documenting and promoting the rich cultural heritage of the region for global recognition.

Responding, Governor Mbah welcomed the UNESCO delegation, describing Enugu as the historic and cultural hub of the Igbo people.

He reiterated his administration’s unwavering commitment to education, noting that over 30 per cent of the state’s budget had consistently been allocated to the sector—far exceeding UNESCO’s recommended benchmark.

“We are unapologetically obsessed with education because we know that our future depends on it,” Mbah stated.

“What we have done is not just about buildings; it is about changing the narrative and equipping our children with the skills needed for the future,” he added.

The governor disclosed that the state had constructed over 7,000 classrooms and established 267 Smart Green Schools strategically located across all political wards to ensure equitable access to quality education, stressing that the initiative goes beyond infrastructure to include curriculum reform, experiential learning, and the integration of cutting-edge technology such as robotics, mechatronics, and 3D printing.

Mbah further explained that the state had shifted from rote learning to experiential education, where students are trained to think critically, solve real-world problems, and innovate from an early age.

He explained that to support this, the government established a Centre for Experiential Learning and Innovation to equip teachers with digital teaching competencies.

He expressed enthusiasm over UNESCO’s proposed teacher training programme, describing it as timely and aligned with the state’s ongoing efforts to build a digitally competent teaching workforce.

On cultural development, the governor highlighted Enugu’s rich historical assets, including heritage sites, caves, waterfalls, and ancient landmarks, calling for UNESCO’s support in designating some of them as World Heritage Sites. He specifically pointed to sites such as the Nsude pyramids and ancient iron-smelting locations as deserving of global recognition.

“We are proud of our heritage and ready to partner with UNESCO to preserve and showcase it to the world,” Mbah concluded.