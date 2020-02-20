Uzo-Uwani leaders laud Ugwuanyi on roads, others

The people of Uzo-Uwani Local Government Area led by the Senator representing Enugu North Senatorial District, Senator Chukwuka Utazi, their traditional rulers and other leaders of the council, on Wednesday, paid a thank-you visit to Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State for the ongoing asphalting of the 26.665km Ukpabi-Nimbo-Ugbene Ajima-Eziani road and other remarkable interventions in the council area since the inception of his administration.

It would be recalled that the State Executive Council (EXCO) approved the sum of N1,090,631,422.12 (One billion, ninety million, six hundred and thirty one thousand, four hundred and twenty two naira, twelve kobo) for the road project, which has reached an advanced stage, among other ongoing road projects in the council.

Speaking during the visit, the Transition Committee Chairman of Uzo-Uwani LGA, Dr. Barth Ezugwu stated that his people are highly delighted that Gov. Ugwuanyi has given them a sense of belonging after many years of neglect by past administrations.

Dr. Ezugwu disclosed that prior to the inception of Gov. Ugwuanyi’s administration, 13 (thirteen) out of 16 (sixteen) electoral wards in the Uzo-Uwani LGA could not access the council headquarters, Umulokpa, because of bad roads.

The chairman added that the governor’s intervention made it possible that their people can now go to Umulokpa from any part of the council with ease.

The people also appreciated the governor for enhancing the security of the area, the construction and renovation of primary and secondary school buildings, recruitment of teachers as well as appointment of their sons and daughters into sensitive positions, most especially “the youngest Permanent Secretary in the State”.

They unanimously pledged their unflinching support for the governor as well as their cooperation towards the success of his administration.

Also speaking, Senator Utazi, who described the visit as symbolic, noted that the Ukpabi-Nimbo-Ugbene Ajima-Eziani road is the second asphalt road to be done by a state government in Uzo-Uwani LGA, stressing that the project is massive and will stand the test of time.

“We thank you, Your Excellency, for the good works you are doing in our rural communities. We are very grateful”, Senator Utazi said.

The Senator also applauded Gov. Ugwuanyi for the innovative security measures his administration adopted in Uzo-Uwani LGA, pointing out that “they are very wonderful and have ensured the security of lives and property of our people.”

In his remarks, Chief Maxi Ukuta, who expressed delight that Gov. Ugwuanyi has “brought back sanity to Uzo-Uwani LGA as the most peaceful council in the country”, equally appreciated the governor for the good works he is doing in the area, in particular and the state in general.

Speaking on behalf of the traditional rulers, Igwe Isaac Odamkpa, stated that they are happy and in support of the expressions of gratitude made by their people in respect of the Governor’s good works in their council.

The Monarch said that their people could hardly now recognize their rural communities, following the asphalting of the Ukpabi-Nimbo-Ugbene Ajima-Eziani road, among others. He suggested that the road, when completed, should be named “Gburugburu Road”, which was unanimously adopted.

Other speakers, such as the member representing Uzo-Uwani Constituency, Hon. Josephat Okika, Commissioner for Agriculture, Hon. Mathew Idu, Special Adviser to the Governor, Hon. Jonathan Chukwuma, the PDP State Woman Leader, Lady Vera Ezeugwu and the party’s Chairmanship Candidate in the council, Hon. Chukwudi Nnadozie, expressed gratitude to the governor and reassured him of the unceasing prayers, solidarity and support of the people of the area.