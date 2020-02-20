Ganduje approves N100m scholarship fund for Kano students in French varsities

Governor Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano State has approved the release and disbursement of N100 million for French universities scholarship for Kano students undergoing various postgraduates programmes in France.

The Chief Press Secretary (CPS) to the governor, Abba Anwar disclosed in a statement on Wednesday in Kano.

Anwar said the programme is under the Kano/France Joint Scholarship Programme, where lecturers of tertiary institutions in the state are sent to further their studies up to Masters and Ph.D. levels while some of them proceed to Doctorate degrees after completing their Master’s programmes.

He explained that the beneficiaries (lecturers) were from state-owned universities and other institutions of higher learning such as the University of Science and Technology (KUST), Wudil; Yusuf Maitama Sule University and Kano State Polytechnic, among others.

According to Anwar, the payment is aim at ensuring that the students undergo their studies without any hitch.

While assuring that the state government would always respect the agreement reached under this programme, Ganduje called on the beneficiaries to remain focused and dedicated in their studies to have value for the resources spent for the sustainable development of the education sector in the state.

Among the French institutions that Kano students run their programmes are the University of Lyon, Ecole Central Nantes, University of Bourgogne, Nice Sophia Antipolis, EPITA Paris, the University of Paris Sud and the University of Paris Saclay, among others.

The statement also quoted the Coordinator of the Programme, Dr. Hussaini Akilu, who is the Senior Special Assistant to the governor on higher education, as assuring that the state government would continue to support the programme to ensure sustainability.