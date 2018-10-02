Vice President Yemi Osinbajo (middle) with Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State (right) and his deputy, Mrs. Cecilia Ezeilo (left), inspecting the locally produced goods exhibited during the Enugu edition of the National Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSME) Clinic organised by the Federal Government in collaboration with the state government, in Enugu, yesterday.

Related Articles
R-L: Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State, with his wife, Monica; the Deputy Governor, Mrs. Cecilia Ezeilo; Chairman, Enugu State Council of Traditional Rulers, HRH, Igwe Amb. Lawrence Agubuzu; state’s Chief Judge, Hon. Justice Priscilla Emehelu and the State Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Hon. Augustine Nnamani, during a Mass at the Government House Chapel to commemorate Nigeria’s 58th Independence Anniversary, yesterday.
October 2, 2018
Gov. Rauf Aregbesola handing over newly-elected Osun State Governor, Alhaji Gboyega Oyetola to APC National Leader, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, at his residence in ikoyi, Lagos.
September 29, 2018
L-R: Son of the deceased and Oyo State Commissioner for Information, Culture and Tourism, Mr. Toye Arulogun; and state Governor, Senator Abiola Ajimobi, during the burial of a former Commissioner for Information in the old Oyo State, Alhaji Adegboyega Arulogun, in Ibadan… on Thursday. Photo: Governor’s Office
September 29, 2018