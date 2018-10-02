Vice President Yemi Osinbajo (middle) with Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State (right) and his deputy, Mrs. Cecilia Ezeilo (left), inspecting the locally produced goods exhibited during the Enugu edition of the National Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSME) Clinic organised by the Federal Government in collaboration with the state government, in Enugu, yesterday.

October 2, 2018 0

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

Copyright © 2017 - TheCitizen Newspaper. All rights reserved.
x

Check Also

Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State (right) with the first Deputy Chairman of Enugu State Traditional Rulers Council and Enugu North Zonal Chairman, H.R.H Igwe Barr. R.S.N Ezeh (left), when the latter led the people of his community, Obukpa in Nsukka L.G.A to endorse him for a second term in office, yesterday.