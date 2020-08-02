Wike denies plan to control NDDC

The Special Adviser to the Rivers State Governor on Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) Matters, Erastus Awortu, has dismissed insinuations that his principal is planning to control the commission.

Awortu was reacting to claims in the social media that Governor Nyesom Wike went to court to compel the commission to seek the state government’s consent before executing projects.

A State High Court presided over by Justice Adolphus Enebeli had ordered the interventionist agency to consult the state government before embarking on projects in the state.

But speaking with our correspondent on Saturday, Awortu said such claims were untrue, noting that the court judgment would eliminate duplication of projects and make the commission work better in the state.

He stated, “Some years ago, the NDDC advertised some jobs and most of the jobs were in government schools, state government roads and on state government lands.

“Of course, you know the state government may have earmarked a particular piece of land for a particular project or could have in a particular year say we are going to supply chairs in this particular school.

“So, if NDDC wanted to supply chairs in that same primary school, and if it reaches out to the state, the state can say no, this year we are supplying chairs. Why not look at the physical structure?”

The governor’s aide further said the judgment, aside making the state government and the NDDC work in synergy, would outlive the incumbent administration in the state.

“Governments change, parties change, but the law and the structures of government continue to develop every day. There are certain things that are beyond mere friendship. Certain things need to be put on record for the benefit of posterity,” the aide argued.

Awortu also said he expects the court ruling to be the standard for the commission’s operations in the Niger Delta region going forward