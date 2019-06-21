Women’s World Cup: Super Falcons squeeze into knockout stage

The Super Falcons have qualified for the knockout stage of the World Cup.

The Nigerians picked the last ticket of the four reserved for best third-placed teams.

China, Brazil and Cameroon, as third placed teams in their groups had picked three of the four tickets.

Nigeria came third in Group A with three points and minus 2 goals, but had to wait till the final second of the Group F game between Chile and Thailand to know whether they would progress.

Chile, with an inferior goal difference against the Nigerian side needed to win by 3-0 against Thailand to seal qualification into the second round.

After scoring the second goal in the 80th minute, Chile mounted more pressure knowing fully well that one more goal would see them through at the expense of Nigeria, but Thailand defended resolutely.

Chile got an opportunity to seal the game after a penalty was awarded following VAR’s decision, but Lara missed the penalty, hitting the post.

The Chileans were all tears when the final whistle was blown, as Nigeria went through in a dramatic fashion.

Chile had minus 3 goal difference, with Nigeria’s minus 2 goals difference doing the magic.

The Super Falcons will now play Germany on Saturday at Stade des Alpes, Grenoble for a place in the quarter-finals.

Cameroon, the only African representatives left will play England on 23 June at Stade du Hainaut, Valenciennes.