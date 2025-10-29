The Federal Government has begun reviewing 170 applications from foreign nationals seeking Nigerian citizenship, but only those of “strong character and impeccable integrity” will make the cut.

Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, Interior Minister, disclosed this in Abuja after chairing a meeting of the Citizenship Advisory Committee, which vets all citizenship requests before forwarding recommendations to President Bola Tinubu for approval.

Tunji-Ojo noted that citizenship of the world’s largest Black nation is not for everyone.

“Anyone who holds the citizenship of our great country must be a person of strong character and impeccable integrity, reflecting the true values of Nigeria,” he declared.

According to the Minister, the 170 applications will undergo rigorous scrutiny by a high-level panel made up of representatives from the Department of State Services, the Nigeria Immigration Service, the Ministry of Justice, and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

He said Tinubu administration is committed to building a nation that inspires pride and trust, not just among citizens but also in the eyes of the world.