The Senate, on Wednesday, confirmed the nominations of new Service Chiefs submitted by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

In a letter transmitted to the Senate and read by Senate President Godswill Akpabio, during Tuesday’s plenary, Tinubu asked the lawmakers to confirm the Service Chiefs he had nominated on Friday last week.

President Tinubu had replaced General Christopher Musa with General Olufemi Oluyede as Chief of Defence Staff.

The President also appointed Major-General Waidi Shuaibu as the new Chief of Army Staff, Air Vice Marshal Sunday Kelvin Aneke as Chief of Air Staff, and Rear Admiral Idi Abbas as the new Chief of Naval Staff.

However, Chief of Defence Intelligence, Major-General E. A. P. Undiendeye, however, retained his position.

At resumed plenary on Wednesday the Senate suspended its rules to admit the nominees.

They were later confirmed after the screening.